Occupational license passes first reading

June 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

AUGUSTA — The Augusta City Council passed the first reading of updates to the occupational license ordinance on Wednesday.

Council Member Joe Goecke suggested the ordinances changes should include changing the occupational license tax to 1.30 percent for payroll, leave it at 1.25 percent on net profit for businesses, take the minimum $75 tax to zero, leave the $900 cap on the occupational license and remove the cap on the payroll tax.

“This may encourage more small businesses to come in if they’re not having to pay something off the bat,” Goecke said.

Mayor Michael Taylor said he was concerned about removing the $75 minimum.

“If we take that off and you’ve got guys in town giving us $900, we’re going to let someone come in here and we’re not going to collect anything and let them take work away?”

Goecke said that was not the case, but instead the person would be paying on what they make, rather than paying the $75. He also suggested having individuals/businesses pay the $75 up front and if they do not meet the profit requirement for the $75, they could be reimbursed for it.

In Goecke’s estimates, the new rate would increase the revenue by $10,000 based on this year’s fiscal budget.

Goecke made the motion and Todd Kelsch seconded. All council members voted in favor of the changes except Tina Sticklen. The second reading will be held at a later date.