Occupational license passes first reading

A promise for a change.

That is the platform Charles Booker spoke on during his ‘rally for change’ at the Maysville Rotary Park on Tuesday.

Booker, who is currently serving as a Kentucky State Representative, is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race. Booker will face Amy McGrath in the Democratic primary on June 23.

The winner of the primary will face incumbent Mitch McConnell, Republican, in the November general election.

During the rally on Tuesday, Booker, using a bull horn in order to reach the crowd that had spread out across the park, discussed his vision for Kentucky.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We have to push harder than ever before, because if we don’t, the bottom will continue to fall out for a lot of us; for a lot of people we love and care about. If we don’t keep pushing, our door could get kicked in, and we could get killed in our home by the very agency we pay for to protect and serve us. If we sit down, if we be quiet, folks will continue to have to ration insulin, like I’ve had to do and nearly died twice from Diabetic Ketoacidosis. If we sit down, McConnell will win again and poverty will continue for a whole lot of people we care about and so many Kentuckians will continue to feel like their voices don’t matter.”

Booker said he decided to take this stand because he felt invisible in Kentucky, a state he loves and calls home. He discussed how he grew up in the west end of Louisville in one of the poorest zip codes in the state.

“I’m not doing this because I want to be in politics,” he said. “I don’t come from politics and I don’t come from money. I’m doing this because I believe we need people in positions of decision-making to fight for us and to not pad their pockets. I’m just a regular guy from the hood. I’m from one of the poorest zip codes in Kentucky. Both of my parents dropped out of high school, I’ve had cousins murdered in the last four years, I’ve seen a whole lot and I’ve carried a lot of trauma.”

Booker said his purpose is to get McConnell out of the Senate seat and be accountable for the people of Kentucky.

Booker was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in in 2018. He was the youngest black state legislator in 90 years, according to bookerforkentucky.com. He has focused on gun reform, voting rights, labor laws and criminal justice. Some of the current issues he is focused on includes Medicare for all, Green New Deal, criminal justice reform, universal basic income, legalization and decriminalization of cannabis, racial justice and relieving student debt. He helped to pass bi-partisan legislation to get Kentuckians insulin in emergency situations.

“It is possible. We can do big things. We can do great things, even now,” he said. “We need to put a light on the real stories the people of Kentucky are facing.”

Booker said he understands the struggle facing Kentuckians.

“I’ve lived the struggle that a lot of politicians pander and talk about and even Mitch McConnell ignores exists,” he said. “I’m the only person who has worked in every level of public service trying to fight for Kentuckians. I’m the only politician that’s actually passed legislation in front of our own little mini-Donald Trump. I’ve spoken on my values and my faith and I’ve put it to work on the front lines. Even getting hit with tear gas demanding justice and accountability, standing in picket lines, fighting for labor, so folks in Kentucky know I’m going to stand for them, because I’ve stood for them.”

Booker said he chose Maysville as a location for his campaign rally because he wanted to reach out to all of Kentucky.

“My priority has been to show up in places that a lot of politicians don’t think about,” he said. “And to speak to folks who don’t typically feel like people talk to them. My goal is to touch every part of this Commonwealth and make sure everyone knows I’m fighting the fight for the right reasons. It means a lot to come here, connect with families and connect with Kentuckians that believe we can do better. I’m just here to pour my heart out and fight the fight together.”

Sonya Frey was among those at the rally. She said she came out to hear Booker speak because she is hoping for change.

“We need change,” she said. “He talked about his upbringing and it touched me. I was feeling where he was coming from. We need people who are going to stand up for us and make changes for us. I think he’s the type of man who will bring change.”