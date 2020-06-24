Basford case headed to grand jury

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County grand jury will hear arguments on an assault case soon.

On Tuesday, Dillon Basford, 18, of Augusta, appeared before Bracken County District Court Judge Kim Razor via video conference for a pre-trial hearing.

During the hearing, Razor declared there was enough probable cause in the case to be sent to the grand jury.

Basford has been charged with first-degree assault due to an altercation with another individual that led to a shooting recently.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott, on Tuesday, June 9, Basford and 23-year-old Christopher Downs, of Clearfield, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation. During the argument, Basford allegedly discharged several rounds from a long gun, striking Downs once.

Officials did not give a reason for the altercation between the two men.

Downs was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Elliott said.

Basford remains in the Mason County Detention Center. His bond has been reduced to $10,000 cash.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Chris Lairson.