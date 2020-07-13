Local teachers chosen for mathematics academy

Two Mason County teachers were recently chosen for the Kentucky Center for Mathematics.

Latressa Graham and Brianne McDowell have both been chosen as a Kentucky Math Teacher Leader by the KCM Leadership Academy.

“This group of passionate teachers were selected for the program after completing a rigorous application and interview process,” Lyna Kelley, with the Kentucky Center for Mathematics, said.

McDowell teaches math, algebra 1 and computer science at Mason County Middle School.

“She has spent the last four years in a 6th grade classroom facilitating a self-paced, student centered, mathematical subway station where they “mind the gap”.

Brianne is a member of many professional organizations such as Kentucky Society for Technology in Education, National Core Advocate Network and was a finalist for the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. When not working on school work, you can find her at B and M Gymnastics where she is the owner or traveling with her two wonderful children and husband,” Kelley said.

“Latressa Graham is an eager and dedicated teacher with a breadth of experience. She is passionate in her commitment to teaching and has dedicated her career to inspiring students to be lifelong learners,” Kelley said.