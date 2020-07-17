No injuries in weekend plane crash

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — There were no injuries reported in a plane crash that happened in Bracken County over the weekend.

According to Bracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Dollen, around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, a small, private plane glided into an empty field in the county.

The plane was a Cessna Aircraft, according to Dollen.

According to Dollen, the pilot said the plane began to descend due to engine failure.

The name of the pilot who was operating the plane has not been released.

“He said it was engine failure and he was able to glide the plane down into the field,” Dollen said.

The field was located on a farm along Wallace Road. There was minor damage to the field from the plane stopping.

“There was some damage to the field where the plane made contact,” Dollen said. “There was no other damage and there were no injuries, thankfully.”

The Bracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bracken County EMS, Brooksville Volunteer Fire Department, Bracken County Emergency Management and a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The scene was cleared around 9 p.m.

“We arrived on scene a little after 12:30 p.m. and the FAA rep cleared the scene around 9 p.m. that night,” Dollen said.