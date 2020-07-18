Fleming County, Flemingsburg receives CARES funds

July 18, 2020
FRANKFORT — Fleming County and the city of Flemingsburg have been awarded money from the CARES Act reimbursement fund.

Fleming County will receive $112,658 for law enforcement payroll, disinfecting supplies and personal protective equipment.

“With the unbudgeted, high cost of the COVID-19 response, CARES funding will be a life saver for county governments,” said Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy.

Flemingsburg will receive $124,441 for payroll expenses and PPE.

Lewis County has also received preliminary approval for a reimbursement of $451,963 for payroll and PPE.

Department of Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene said reimbursements are essential for local governments.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

According to the DLG, since applications were released in May, 67 have been approved and 140 are pending approval.

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”