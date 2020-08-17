Bridge work to continue in Lewis County

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

VANCEBURG — Work is underway in Lewis County on two Kentucky 9 bridges.

The work is part of a $1.4 million seven-bridge improvement project in northern Kentucky, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Allen Blair.

Blair said work has been completed on the Kentucky 9 bridge over Salt Lick Cree in Vanceburg. Now, crews will begin work on the Kentucky bridge over Ben Willen Branch Road at the 17.3 mile marker and to the Grayson Spur bridge over Kinniconnick Creek.

“Both bridges will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by temporary signals for about the next 30 days,” Blair said.

According to Blair, the resurfacing work includes grinding down concrete, repairing potholes and applying a smoother layer of latex concrete to the bridge’s driving surface.

Work is being completed by M and M Services Company for $1.35 million, which was the lowest bid for the bridge work in Fleming and Lewis counties.

“Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling,” Blair said.