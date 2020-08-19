Bus garage/central office moving forward

BROOKSVILLE — Work is progressing on the Bracken County School District bus garage/central office.

According to Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick, over the last several months, contractors have erected the outside of the building and is expected to complete the entire project by Nov. 1.

“I’m very pleased with the construction and the movement,” he said. “Weather has been an issue, but they’ve done a really nice job moving forward. Morel Construction has done a fantastic job. The scheduled date of completion is Nov. 1, but I anticipate it being earlier than that. There are some delays receiving some materials, because of COVID type restrictions.”

According to Aulick, once the building is finished and weather is no longer an issue, the fuel tank, which currently sits in the front of the site, will be moved to the back of the property.

“This will all be re-graded, so we’ll have parking out front,” he said. “I’m just real pleased with the project. It’s something the county can be proud of. It will be a facility that will have the ability for meeting areas if need be. It’s going to be good.”

In November of last year, it was announced that Morel Construction, out of northern Kentucky, would be the company tasked with the completion of the projects. In a special meeting of the Bracken County Board of Education, the bid for the projects was announced at $3.7 million. This also included an alternate security fence for $82,000 and alternate lighting protection for $22,000.

The new central office, once completed, will include a vestibule, which will allow buzzing in, a waiting area, main reception counter, work space, offices on one side, superintendent’s office in the corner with a conference room off the superintendent’s office, an administration office and offices on the other side, as well as a work room, kitchen and storage and vault area. It will also have a board room and training room.

In the bus garage area, there will be two bays, one of which will have a lift, office, mechanic area and parts storage. There will also be a driver’s lounge and restrooms.

The central office and bus garage will be connected, though have their own entrances.

Aulick said funding for the project is provided by facility funds as well as bonding potential.

“We’re excited about the opportunity, this construction allows us to open up another facility for our future site for our health clinic, and gives us more opportunities as far as more attendance at our board meetings, as well as the ability to work on our transportation equipment, buses. Just because of our limitations now, it’s hard for us to work on them,” said Aulick.

The current board office is located behind the Bracken County High School and the current bus garage is located next to Taylor Elementary. The new location will be on Kentucky 1159.