Fleming Schools eyes Sept. 8 reopening

FLEMINGSBURG — The Fleming County School District approved a measure to reopen schools on Sept. 8.

However, whether that will be for in-person learning or non-traditional instructional days will be decided later.

According to Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman, the decision will be based on what the COVID-19 cases look like in the county over the next few weeks.

“By vote, the board of education provided the district the flexibility to begin in-person or continue in NTI beginning on Sept. 8, 2020, based on current conditions happening in the community,” he said.

Creasman said the district has a safe reopening plan and the decision to consider returning to traditional learning was based on several reasons.

Those reason include the number of active cases in Fleming County remain relatively low, enrollment in the Fleming County Performance Academy has gone from a projected 400 students to 800, meaning traditional classroom enrollment has decreased to safe and manageable levels and the reopening plan for the district follows the Kentucky and CDC recommendations as well as the Denmark model.

“This includes our emphasis on a regular, intense cleaning protocol, a robust hand hygiene program, wearing face coverings at all times, and using outdoor learning as much as possible, as recommended by nationally and internationally renowned physicians,” Creasman said.

According to Creasman, he suggested the returning to in-person classes before Sept. 28 because he knows the staff, students, parents and community will “rise to the occasion.”

“The Board of Education did not make this decision hastily. They expect the district to take the time to monitor what is happening in other districts, not just in Kentucky but in other states. They expect us to continue to learn and make changes in the reopening plan so that we safely open schools for students, teachers, and staff. Over the next few weeks, the district will continue to monitor local and surrounding districts’ data. As of today, our first day of school remains Tuesday, Sept. 8,” he said.

He said the district can reopen with a seven day notice. However, if local COVID-19 data shows that schools should reopen with NTI days, the district will proceed accordingly. If the district does reopen traditionally, an announcement will be made on Aug. 31 at the latest.

“I recognize this is a no-win situation for the board of education, but their decision is drive by what is best for students while keeping everyone safe,” Creasman said. “The urgency that exists, particularly in rural communities across Kentucky and the nation, such as access to food, health and mental services, connectivity and, in many cases, safety, weighed heavily on the minds of members of the board.”

Creasman said anyone with questions or concerns can call the district at 606-845-5851 or email him at [email protected]