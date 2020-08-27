Hord to appear in court Sept. 2

August 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Hord

Hord

VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man recently indicted on charges related to a standoff with police will appear in court on Sept. 2.

Adrian D. Hord of Tollesboro was arrested in February after a standoff with police on Dearing Lane.

At the time, Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said Hord had allegedly assaulted five people, which resulted in “extensive injuries to three adults and two children,” then barricaded himself in a detached garage and fired shots at police officers. Officers responded by firing shots with their service weapons.

“Neither Hord nor the officers were injured by the gunfire,” Bivens had said.

Hord was arrested and lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center, where he remains. No bond was set for the attempted murder of a police officer or wanton endangerment charge. All other charges are listed with a bond of $150,000 each.

Hord was indicted on 22 charges including two counts criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts first-degree assault, three counts first-degree burglary, two counts second-degree assault, one count second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal abuse, two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening, two counts fourth-degree assault, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

He will appear in Lewis Circuit Court on Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

According to Bivens, Kentucky State Police special response team also responded to the scene. KSP will continue the investigation.

Trending Recipes