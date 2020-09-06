New COVID-19 cases in Lewis

VANCEBURG — Lewis County now has 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 62 remain active. An outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center account for 112 of the total confirmed cases. There have been 14 COVID-related deaths in Lewis County, all residents of the nursing home, officials said.

Other cases of COVID-19 in the area include:

— In Mason County, there are 106 confirmed cases with three deaths.

— In Robertson County, there are now nine confirmed cases with four recovered.

— In Fleming County, there are 72 confirmed cases with eight still active.

— In Adams County, Ohio, there have been 95 confirmed cases and four deaths.

— In Brown County, Ohio, there have been 227 cases and two deaths.

Steps to help slow the spread of the virus include:

• Wearing a mask or face covering, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing.

• Practicing physical distancing by staying six feet away from people who are not a member of your household.

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue away and wash your hands afterward.

• Thoroughly washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoiding groups of people, when possible.

