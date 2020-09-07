Trump parade floats through Maysville

A parade of Trump support floated past Maysville on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., boaters began showing up on the banks of the Ohio River between Maysville and Aberdeen, Ohio. Some sat, waving flags in support of U.S. President Donald Trump for re-election.

At 2:30 a parade of boats that began the journey in Manchester, Ohio, floated by, some waving flags that said “Trump 2020,” “Re-elect Trump,” “All Aboard the Trump Train.” The boaters honked at onlookers, who waved back in enthusiasm.

One couple, Charlie Masters and his wife, Rose Ann Masters, watched from Limestone Landing, while waving a flag that said “Re-elect Trump for President 2020. Keep America Great.”

The Masters said they wanted to see the parade to show they supported the president in his re-election bid.

“It’s a beautiful day, it’s a holiday weekend,” he said. “We’re supporting Donald Trump for president. We wanted to come down because we figured we would find fellow supporters down here.”

Charlie Masters said the flag he was holding is one that normally hangs outside their house.

“We put this out to show who we are supporting,” he said.

He said he was enjoying watching the boats.

“We already have about a half dozen boats here waiting for the main parade,” he said. “This is just a great way to celebrate. There’s no WEBN fireworks this year to go down to the river and celebrate, so we’re coming down to celebrate our president.”

Alex Hamilton said he went down to watch the parade to support Trump and so his children could watch the boats.

“I’m here to support the trump train,” he said. “And I wanted to let my kids see the boats. I think this is awesome. I’ve seen a lot of it on Tik Tok, where other places are doing this and it’s great. I also have some friends who are in it.”

Dozens of boats passed through the area on Sunday.

On the Aberdeen side of the river, nearly 100 people gathered to watch the flotilla. The crowd was joined by a convoy of motorcycles and SUVs which shadowed the boat parade on land.