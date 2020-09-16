Bracken boe approves working budget

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Board of Education approved the 2020-21 working budget on Monday

The budget total is $15.15 million with a general fund of $10.6 million, special revenue fund of $1.28 million, district activity fund of $411,300, school activity fund of $91,015, capital outlay fund of $112,305, building fund of $1.68 million, debt service fund of $383,299 and a food service fund of $973,395.

During the meeting, Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick announced schools will return to in-person learning on Sept. 28 as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has said there will not be another delay by the state.

“On a call with the governor, he has said this would be more of a local decision,” Aulick said. “That’s where it should have been all along, but he did say he would not step in and deny a reopening.”

Aulick said the district competed in a volleyball game recently and he was pleased with how everything was handled.

“The students had their masks up, the public was social distancing,” he said. “It went very well.”

One parent asked about student’s grades and what will happen once in-person learning resumes.

“My two oldest are doing fine, but my youngest is struggling,” he said. “When the kids go back to school, how will their grades be affected? Will my youngest go back with a failing grade?”

Aulick said he believes there needs to be more discussion regarding how grades will be handled when students return to school.

“That’s a very good question,” he said. “I believe we need to discuss that. When the students return, that first week, there probably won’t be a lot of learning going on. It’s going to be more about welcoming them back and getting back into a routine.”

Also during the meeting, Mike Russell, a Foster resident, said he wanted to address the board about the Black Lives Matter movement. Russell asked the board how the district would handle the subject if it were to come up in classrooms.

Aulick said any concerns will be addressed if they come up. He also said that as far as curriculum, the state provides a curriculum for teachers to incorporate into their lesson planning. Anyone can access that information on the Kentucky Department of Education’s website.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— Discussion on employee dress codes. Aulick said some teachers have expressed concern about the possibility of ruining dress clothes due to a spray that will be used for sanitizing the buildings.

— Approving a one-year, part-time maintenance position.

— Approving the Title IX policies.