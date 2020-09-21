YMCA holds mini mudder event

September 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Children competed in the YMCA mini mudder on Saturday.

Children competed in the YMCA mini mudder on Saturday.

Despite chilly temperatures, there were more than 100 children rolling through the mud at the YMCA on Saturday for the mini mudder.

The mini mudder is an event like the tough mudder, but the course is built for children ages 3-15 with the children separated by their age groups, according to John Rice, with the YMCA.

The course started with a muddy water slide and that ended in a puddle of dirty water. From there, the children had a course they would follow through the woods, through PVC pipe, muddy tires, under logs in a mud pit and other obstacles.

“We’ve set up different obstacles for the kids to experience a muddy, wet and cold adventure,” he said. “It’s different obstacles that kids can get a cross-country feel with some Ultimate Ninja Warrior type events. I feel like some of the kids have enjoyed themselves this year.”

According to Rice, this is the third year for the event.

Jenna Wilkins, 9, said she wanted to do the course because it looked like a lot of fun.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “My favorite part was going into the woods. We jumped over (the logs) and went under them in the mud. I wanted to do it because it looked like a lot of fun.”

Jenna Wilkins mother, Leah Wilkins, said she enjoyed watching her daughter complete the course.

“I think the kids get a lot of enjoyment out of it,” she said. “They get to do something different, something outside with their friends. They get to go out and get wet and dirty. It’s just a fun thing for everyone.”

Trending Recipes