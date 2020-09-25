Several indicted in Fleming County

FLEMINGSBURG — Several people were recently indicted by a Fleming County grand jury.
Michael Davis Jr., 30, was indicted on one count second-degree criminal abuse and one count endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the indictment, Davis allegedly abused a minor in his custody and failed to “exercise reasonable diligence in preventing the child from becoming dependent or neglected.”
Jessica Kate Lewis, 32, was indicted on one count reckless driving, one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of marijuana, one count possession of drug paraphernalia and one count giving an officer false identifying information.
According to the indictment, Lewis was allegedly operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner. She was allegedly found to be in possession of less than two grams of methamphetamine, Alprazolam, Gabapentin, Oxycodone and marijuana.
Osborne Randolph Arrasmith, 39, was indicted on one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, one count third-degree assault and one count third-degree terroristic threatening.
According to the indictment, Arrasmith was allegedly in possession of less than two grams of methamphetamine, Alprazolam, Gabapentin, Oxycodone and marijuana. He also allegedly threatened and assaulted Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Conley.
Others indicted included:
— Brandon Dowell Jones, 27, on one count receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
— Delmar Walters, 68, on one count rear license plate not illuminated, one count possession of marijuana and one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
— Megan Bryant, 28, on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Rebecca Roberson, 48, on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance.