DAR Promotes Constitution Week

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urged Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during the recent annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.

Limestone Chapter DAR Constitution Committee Chair, Sharyn White-Coe, and DAR members have been circulating material, getting Constitution Proclamations from Executive-Judge Joseph Pfeffer, Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill, and all principals of Mason County and St. Patrick schools. White-Coe said because of the COVID pandemic, DAR members did not go into the classrooms this year to speak with students as we have done in the past, but Constitutional material was given to teachers in each school including flags, Constitution books, personal proclamations for students and bookmarks.

The Limestone Chapter have also put up banners, posters throughout Maysville and recorded Constitution Minutes on WFTM, to make our area aware of Constitution Week.

“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law number 915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. White-Coe said that by fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties.

“Our local Limestone DAR chapter understands the importance of celebrating our Constitution and has celebrated it every year with all other DAR Daughters across America. Actually, DAR has been the foremost advocate for the celebration and awareness of Constitution Week!” said White-Coe

DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.