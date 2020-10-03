Community Read kicks off this month

October 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
‘The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek’ is this year’s Community Read book.

‘The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek’ is this year’s Community Read book.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Community Read kicks off on Saturday.

This year, the Community Read features The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Richardson. The book follows a pack horse librarian, Cussy Mary Carter, as she tries to bring the joy of books to hill folks. However, Carter is one of the Appalachian blue people and faces prejudice, according to KYGMC Education Coordinator Tandy Nash.

“It’s a wonderful book, because it really shows how books can bring the world to people who are isolated,” Nash said. “It’s especially important right now, as people are currently isolated due to COVID-19 and our local library is torn up, so it’s difficult to get books.”

Nash said there are several events planned for the Community Read.

According to Nash, the Community Read event is important because it provides books to the local community.

“It provides books for secondary, post-secondary, adults, book clubs and community members,” she said. “It’s an annual literacy campaign that helps bring the love of literacy through old and new books.”

Those events include:

Saturday, Oct. 3, The Wizard of Oz at the Russell Theatre 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 8, KYGMC Parking Lot 7 p.m., Read On Kick-Off — Pie Party and Blue Grass; Saturday, Oct. 10, The Bride of Frankenstein – Russell Theatre 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17, KYGMC Saturday Seminar, WPA Post Office Murals with Tom Coe streaming live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 22, Maysville Country Club 6:30 p.m., Chautauqua presentation, Jean Ritchie: Damsel with a Dulcimer.

According to KYGMC Director CJ Hunter, the kick off party on Oct. 8 will include pies from Sprinkles of Hope, Bluegrass music and a book signing by those who worked on the Maysville Stoneware book. The book is available at the museum and all proceeds go to the museum’s endowment fund.

Free copies of The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek can be picked up at the Mason County Library, Fleming County Library, at any of the events planned to enhance your reading, and of course at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center at 215 Sutton Street, Maysville.

Trending Recipes