Scarecrow round-up beginning in Fleming

October 7, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

FLEMINGSBURG — The Fleming County Chamber of Commerce and Fleming County Public Library have brought back the great scarecrow round-up.

According to Melanie Jones, with the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce, the great scarecrow round-up was an event held several years ago and was brought back this year as a way to lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really simple to join in the fun and help create a trail of scarecrows for families to see,” Jones said.

According to Jones, families can make a scarecrow between four to eight feet tall and put it in place by Oct. 9. Once the scarecrow is in place, an entry form can be filled out and a photo submitted.

“Three easy steps,” Jones said. “Make it, display it, and enter it. Here’s the even better part. If you enter the contest you could win a prize.”

Jones said there are four categories for judging: individual youth (12 and under), individual adult, business, and non-profit.

“Just select which category you want to compete in. The public will be the judges. Pictures of the scarecrows will be on the designated Facebook page and a list of scarecrow locations will be printed in the newspaper. The public can pick up a judging form, cast a vote for their favorite and return them to the library,” she said.

Winners will be announced at the end of the competition.

According to Jones, scarecrows must remain up until Oct. 31.

They must also be in good taste with no politics or controversy.

