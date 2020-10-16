Flags return to Veterans Memorial Park

October 16, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Flags have returned to the Veterans Memorial Park in Maysville.

Flags have returned to the Veterans Memorial Park in Maysville.

Though the park has not yet reopened, a familiar sight of flags blowing in the wind has returned to the Veterans Memorial Park in Maysville.

The park is now under the control of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2734. However, the future plans for the park will be discussed later.

According to Col. Thomas Cordingly, who was in charge of overseeing the park, it was closed due to issues with people trashing the area on several occasions.

“I had to make the tough decision to close the park,” he said in September. “People were trashing it. They were leaving pizza boxes, cigarette butts, fast food wrappers. I couldn’t just let people go in and destroy an area that’s meant to honor those who served our country.”

Cordingly said the park was built by the AMVETS about 10 years ago as a way to remember the veterans who fought for the country. In the park, there is a Civil War cannon to honor ground troops, a steering mechanism from a World War II Navy ship to honor the Navy veterans and a replica of a World War I fighter jet propeller to honor those who served in the Air Force.

“This is an area for serenity and reflection,” he said. “It’s about honoring our veterans.”

Cordingly said after closing the park, he discussed the future of it with Eddie Brierly, commander of the VFW Post 2734 and Matt Wallingford, city manager of Maysville, about a joint effort to oversee it.

The park is located along Kentucky 9 AA Highway near Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

Trending Recipes