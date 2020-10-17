Walters men to appear in court

October 17, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Preston Walters

Preston Walters

<p>Wince Walters</p>

Wince Walters

VANCEBURG — Two men facing charges in the 2017 murder of Justin Johnson will return to court for pre-trial hearings in October and December.

In March 2017, Johnson was reported missing in Lewis County.

After searching for several days, his body was recovered and Preston Walters and Wince Walters were arrested and charged in his death.

At the time, Preston Walters claimed that he and Johnson were travelling to Preston Walter’s cabin in Garrison. Johnson bent down to unlatch a gate, communicating to Preston Walters that there was a deer in the field.Preston Walters alleged that he attempted to shoot the deer as Johnson was rising in front of him, which cause Preston Walters to shoot him.

The two men then allegedly concealed Johnson’s body with leaves, later making another trip to place Johnson’s body in a creek.

His body was later moved to an area on Cooper Ridge road and was found by turkey hunters.

Preston Walters was indicted on one count of murder, eight counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abusing a corpse and one count of cultivating marijuana. He will appear in court on Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Wince Walters was indicted on four counts tampering with physical evidence, one count abuse of a corpse and one count cultivating marijuana. He will appear in court on Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Trending Recipes