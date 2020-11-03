Massie wins re-election

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie has won his bid for re-election to the Kentucky 4th District U.S. House of Representative seat.

This will be Massie’s fifth term as a U.S. Representative.

Massie, who lives in Lewis County, was elected as judge-executive in Lewis County in 2010. In 2012, he ran for U.S. House of Representatives after Geoff Davis announced his retirement.

Massie won re-election with 203,696 votes while his opponent Alexandra Owensby received 99,441.

Massie held a victory party on Tuesday and said he was thankful for the support and will continue to fight for Kentucky.

“This has been a very long journey,” he said. “COVID-19 has made this year feel like five years. This race started in the winter when someone filed against me in the primary. Thanks to you all…thank you all for being here. There are a few times in your life when you remember where you are. And, you’re here with me. There is one thing that is certain; whoever is president, whoever is in the Supreme Court, whoever is in the Senate, I am going to fight tooth and nail for your constitutional rights here in the fourth district of Kentucky.”

Massie said he has three tests for a bill in Congress. Those tests include asking if the bill is constitutional if the government can afford it and if it is within the role of the federal government or if it should be a state issue.

“I have the same goals tonight that I had eight years ago. Those include personal liberty, economic freedom, and constitutionally limited government,” he said.

He said he will also be fighting for Second Amendment rights as chair of the Second Amendment Caucus.

The Republican Party of Kentucky congratulated Massie on his win on Tuesday.

“We applaud Congressman Thomas Massie’s reelection tonight. He continues to serve his constituents in Northern Kentucky well, and we’re proud they’re sending him back to Washington, D.C. for another term in Congress,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said.