Latest COVID-19 numbers

December 5, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Mason County — 706 total cases, 102 new, 251 currently active, nine deaths.

Robertson County — 105 total cases, one new, 26 currently active, three deaths.

Bracken County – 193 total cases, one new, 42 currently active, three deaths.

Lewis County — 678 total cases, 28 new, 133 currently active, 22 deaths.

Fleming County – 471 total cases, 16 new, 60 currently active, five deaths.

Brown County, Ohio – 1,267 cases, 44 new, five deaths.

Adams County, Ohio – 915 cases, 12 new, 13 deaths.

