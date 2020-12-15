Last day for a Christmas box is Thursday

FRANKFORT — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations have arrived in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to Beshear, the vaccine will be administered to those most at risk first.

“The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95 percent effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” said Beshear. “The vaccine started to be shipped from the factory and a significant portion landed in Kentucky today. Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here in the commonwealth tomorrow morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”

Beshear has also said the vaccine will be available to school districts soon.

Some local superintendents reacted to the news that educators will be able to receive the vaccine.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said he has been in discussion with his staff about the vaccine and he does have some staff who are interested in taking it.

“I’ve received many positive communications from staff excited to receive the vaccine. Principals and district leaders will be getting an exact count within the next few days,” he said. “Schools need to re-open and stay open. Students are suffering, parents are unable to work in some cases. Our teachers are frustrated because they can’t consistently work directly with students. Educators are essential workers and should be some of the first vaccinated. This could be the beginning of the end of a difficult time.”

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick also said he has been in contact with his staff about the vaccine.

“We have made the staff aware that we are awaiting instructions from the state on a matrix or a tool that decides who gets the initial vaccination,” he said. “As I have said all along if this will help to get our children back in schools and keep everyone safe then I would be in favor of the vaccination.”

Augusta Independent School Lisa McCane she has also had many staff members express interest in receiving the vaccination.

“Staff have been notified and further discussion will resume after Christmas break,” she said. “Many have indicated they are willing and do want the vaccine. I am very pleased the health and safety of educators is a high priority because they are on the front lines of the educational sector for P-12.”

Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he has some staff who are considering the option of receiving the vaccination.

“Yes we have discussed with some staff about the opportunity to take the vaccine,” he said. “Some staff are considering. Some are unsure not knowing the side effects. As a educator, I feel the importance of getting back to normal for students and staff. I think with the opportunity to give the vaccine to educators is important and a part of getting back to normal for students.”

Officials are asking people to follow CDC guidelines that include:

— Stay home if ill.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice physical distancing (six feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention, if needed.