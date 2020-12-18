Fryman retiring from extension office

FLEMINGSBURG — Donna Fryman will be retiring from her position as the Fleming County agent for family and consumer science at the end of the year.

Fryman, a Maysville native, graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in vocational home economics. She then received her master’s degree and teaching certificate from UK.

“I was involved with 4-H from the age of nine,” she said. “I knew I wanted to teach or work in extension. Teaching jobs were harder to come by and I started interviewing for extension as soon as I graduated.”

Fryman said she was almost immediately offered a position in the Johnson County Extension Office.

She stayed there for seven years before moving closer to home and beginning her current career at the Fleming County Extension Office.

“I wanted to get married,” she said. “He lived in Mason County. Mason was my home county and, at the time, you couldn’t work in your home county. So, Fleming County was as close as I could get. It meant I was able to work and be closer to my family.”

Over the years, Fryman said her main focus has been nutrition and health and helping to better the lives of youth, adults and seniors.

“Our job is to help improve other’s lives,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot with the youth, adults and seniors. I’ve worked with tourism and agro-tourism.”

One of her accomplishments was helping to start the farm quilt program. There are now more than 80 farm quilts around the county and in other areas.

Another accomplishment was something she said was a group effort throughout the Buffalo Trace area.

“It was really a team effort, along with the help of Mike Denham when he was in office,” she said. “We were able to get the Home Processor act passed.”

The Home Processor act allows people to process food in their homes and sell it at farmers markets, according to Fryman.

Fryman has now been with the extension office for more than 30 years and believes it is time to move on.

“I was once told that you know when it’s time to retire,” she said. “And, I feel it’s time. But, that doesn’t mean I’ll be going anywhere. I’ll still be around and helping out in my community.”

A drive-thru retirement celebration will be held for Fryman on Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.