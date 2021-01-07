Woodruff, Ramos sentencing Jan. 13

BROOKSVILLE — Three people who accepted plea deals in the 2018 murder of James Gordley will face sentencing on Jan. 13 in Bracken County Circuit Court.
Arica Woodruff, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos were scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 15. However, it has been postponed until Jan. 13, according to the Bracken County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
In October 2020, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos pleaded guilty to murder, while Arica Woodruff’s charge was reduced from murder to two counts of being complicit to manslaughter.
Each of the Ramos brothers accepted 28 years and will serve 85 percent before being eligible for parole. Woodruff accepted 20 years and must serve 20 percent of her time before being eligible for parole, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke.
“(Woodruff) will have to serve 20 percent, or about four years, before she is eligible for parole. However, I don’t see them letting her out in that time,” he said.
Woodruff, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos were arrested in 2018 for the murder of James Gordley. He was found murdered in his mobile home in Augusta on Dec. 14, 2018.
At the time, police said they received a phone call from one of Gordley’s neighbors to respond to the area because a dog was off its leash and running around the neighborhood.
According to the Kentucky State Police, an officer attempted to return the dog to the owner (Gordley) and upon arrival, police found Gordley deceased inside the home.
Waters said witnesses reported three individuals near the area around the time of the murder. The individuals were entering and exiting the area in a white van.
According to Waters, officers were led to Arica Woodruff, Dagoberto Ramos and Nelson Ramos.
Woodruff had lived with Gordley until about two months before the murder, according to Waters. Woodruff allegedly admitted to driving the van but denied having entered the home on the night Gordley was murdered.
Waters said more than 40 pieces of evidence were collected during the investigation, but nothing seemed to suggest Woodruff went inside the house.