Woodruff, Ramos sentencing Jan. 13

MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County School student recently donated several items to the Robertson County Nursing Home in order to raise the spirits of the residents.

Lillian Chmura, has spent a lot of time with residents at the nursing home over the last few years. During some of her visits, she was able to work on a project to help improve the memories of the patients inside the facility.

In the project, which was called “Worth More Than Gold” Chmura would pick different games for the residents. They worked on word searches, memory matches and puzzles. During each game, she would time the residents and count the time it would take them to see if the patient’s increased or decreased the time it takes to get through the game.

Due to the concerns over COVID-19, however, Chmura has been unable to visit the residents in person and wanted to do something nice for them for the holidays.

On Wednesday, she, along with Santa Claus, rode on a sleigh to the nursing home and dropped off gift bags for the staff to give to residents.

“We’re giving the nursing home residents some gift bags and cards,” she said. “I’ve worked with them for about three years now and they bring so much joy to my heart. They’re wonderful people and they deserve this. There’s not a lot of people who go visit them. It’s Christmas and you have to be able to enjoy it. It feels amazing to be able to do this.”

In the gift bags, Chmura included items such as hand creams, lotions, cards, bracelets, lip balm, body powders and fuzzy socks.

FCCLA Advisor Brandi Thayer said she was proud of Chmura for her efforts.

“She just amazes me,” Thayer said. “She has such a heart to help the community. The nursing home has been her passion for the past three years. Every project she’s done has been here. This year has been very difficult for her because she couldn’t do what she normally does. She called me up and said she had this idea and I thought it was great. Anything we can do to give back is great.”

Tyia Osborne, administrator of the facility, said she was excited to see the effort made by Chmura.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “They said she was really instrumental in doing activities prior to COVID-19, but ever since then, she’s been doing Zoom meetings and trying to continue activities. The residents here ask for her. They know her by name. It’s really showing the support of the community, which we really have here. It’s unreal what we have received for these patients from all over. She’s an incredible gal and it’s great to know there is still youth wanting to interact with residents and help out.”