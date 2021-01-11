Room with a view

BROOKSVILLE — A $1 per hour raise was approved for Bracken County court security officers during a special fiscal court meeting on Wednesday.

The fiscal court held a special meeting to discuss the sheriff’s budget. During the meeting, Sheriff Howard Niemeier asked the court for a $2 per hour raise for three CSOs.

According to Niemeier, the CSOs currently make $9 per hour.

Bob Scott, who oversees the CSOs in the Bracken County Judicial Center, said the CSOs have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserved the raise.

“Because of COVID-19, they’re not doing as much, but that does not eliminate the dangers they face,” he said. “I chose not to lay them off, because we need them. I heard that in other counties, deputies had to be brought in to cover court because the CSOs were laid off. I didn’t want to make our one deputy come in and cover court.”

According to Scott, the CSOs are greeting people at the doors and handling the delivery of paperwork and other necessary items as the courthouse has been shut down due to the pandemic. They are also working in courtrooms when court hearings are necessary.

“I cut their hours, but kept them,” he said. “They don’t just go over there and sit. They’re working. They make $9. I have people who’ve worked there since the justice center opened and haven’t received a dime.”

Beth Moore, county attorney, also said the CSOs have worked since the pandemic hit.

Niemeier said he understands there have been some controversies regarding his office recently, but asked the court not take that out on his employees.

“If you’re mad at me, fine. But those are my employees. I don’t see a negative here,” he said. “I could possibly lose one of those individuals later this year. If we get below where we are, I’ll have to put a deputy in there to cover court.”

A motion was made for a $2 raise. However, Magistrates Scotty Lippert, Craig Miller, John Corlis, Doug Smith and Carl Allen voted no, causing the motion to fail.

Miller suggested a $1 per hour raise instead. That motion passed with Lippert, Corlis and Allen voting no.

During the meeting, Niemeier was also asked about the hiring of another deputy for his department.

According to Niemeier, he has had difficulty finding qualified applicants.

“I’ve had one good applicant,” he said. “There are several good ones, but only one that is trained. I can’t compete with northern Kentucky.”

He said there are currently two full-time deputies and one deputy in the school system.

Niemeier was asked about a deputy that recently left the department.

“You have to go with what you have,” he said. “I took a chance on him and it failed. I vetted him. We had recommendations from people, including a KSP trooper, who said he would do a good job.”