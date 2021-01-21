Strangulation, burglary lead Fleming indictments

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County man was recently indicted by a grand jury on a charge of strangulation.

Michael Alan Davis Jr., 30, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-degree strangulation.

According to the indictment, Davis allegedly grabbed a female victim by the neck. He also allegedly shoved her across a floor and threw her on a bed, injuring her foot.

Davis will appear in a Fleming County Circuit courtroom for arraignment on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.

Paul Bellamy, 50, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary.

According to the indictment, Bellamy allegedly entered a building on Foster Street in Flemingsburg with the intent to commit a crime.

Brandon Dowell Jones, 27, was indicted on 12 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, Jones allegedly entered several storage units at the AA Storage in Fleming County with the intent to commit a crime.

Others indicted included:

— Daniel Scott Mers, 29, on one count theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count theft by unlawful taking less than $500 and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Gary Wolfenbarger, 53, was indicted for having one headlight, on one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances, one count failure of owner/operator to maintain required insurance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.

— Jamie Michael Miranda, 47, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license and one count of failure to signal.

— Jami Quinlin, 43, on one count failure of non-owner/operator to maintain required insurance, one count operating on a suspended/revoked driver’s license, one count possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count tampering with physical evidence.