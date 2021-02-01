City closer to drug dog purchase

Officer Carrington recently trained with Elle, the drug dog the city of Vanceburg is working to purchase.

VANCEBURG — The city of Vanceburg has reached almost 50 percent of the goal to purchase a drug dog.

“As you can see we are almost half way to our goal. K-9 Elle donations are still coming in. Thank you all to everyone who has donated,” the city posted on their Facebook page recently.

Blankenship had recently put out a letter to city residents with a plea for donations that will help toward the cost of the purchase.

According to the letter, the dog will be trained in drug detection, protection and search purposes. It will be coming from Bluegrass K-9 and Officer Tony Carrington will be the handler for the dog.

Blankenship said the dog is needed due to the ongoing drug problem in the community.

“This is one way that our community can send a clear message to all local and out-of-county drug dealers that we will not tolerate their illegal activities,” he said in the letter. “The magnitude and effects of the drug epidemic is far-reaching and knows no social or economic boundaries.”

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact the city office or the Vanceburg Police Department. Donations can also be dropped off at the city building at 189 Second Street in Vanceburg.

“No donation is too small and will be greatly appreciated,” Blankenship said.

The total cost for the dog and equipment is $17,000, according to Blankenship.

