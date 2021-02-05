FCCLA shows appreciation to nurses

The Mason County Chapter of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America showed its appreciation of hospital nurses on Wednesday.

Shannon Roberts, advisor for FCCLA, along with two students, Braelyn Crowe and Claire McGuire delivered several baskets to Meadowview Regional Medical Center as a gesture to show the nurses working there that they are appreciated by the community.

In the baskets were items such as hand sanitizer, lotions, lip balms, hair ties, pre-packaged foods and water bottles. The baskets also included handwritten notes from Straub students who wanted to thank the nurses for all they do.

Roberts said the endeavor started when the students collected items for the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“They collected for the nursing home and immediately said, ‘What can we do next?’ They wanted to show their appreciation for the nurses do every day.”

McGuire said she recently read an article about how nurses feel under-appreciated and are considering leaving the field. It was part of what made her want to help.

“We really want to show our healthcare workers that we appreciate them,” she said. “We’ve worked to gather donations of different types of items to put into baskets that will be dropped off at the high school.”

Anne Melton, interim chief nursing officer at MRMC, said she was thankful for the generosity of the FCCLA students.

“As Meadowview Regional Medical Center continues to help our community navigate the current COVID-19 environment, we couldn’t be more proud of our employees and providers who are working hard to ensure the health and safety of our patients and our community. We greatly appreciate the community’s support, the donation of supplies from the FCCLA students at Mason County High School and the handwritten cards from Straub Elementary students. Keeping our community as healthy as possible and slowing the spread of COVID-19 takes a community effort!”

MRMC Chief Executive Officer Joe Koch said he also appreciated the donations.

“We appreciate that you care,” he told the students on Wednesday. “It will make a big difference to our staff. Thank you so much.”

Both of the girls said they were happy to collect the donations.

“I’m excited,” McGuire said. “We were able to collected quite a bit and I hope they enjoy it.”

Crowe agreed with the sentiments.

“I hope it puts some smiles on people’s faces,” she said.