Students raising organ donation awareness

A group of Mason County High School Future Career and Community Leaders of America students recently came together to promote organ donation.

Emily Greenwell, a student at MCHS, said she wanted to focus her efforts on organ donation because it has a direct impact on her life.

Greenwell’s father is on the donation list for a new kidney.

“My dad needs a kidney transplant,” she said. “I knew there was a lot of misconceptions out there about organ donation and I wanted to do something to change that.”

According to Greenwell, Sydney Lilley and Kortney Poe decided to get on board with her efforts. Together, the students formed a Kentucky chapter of Student Organ Donation Advocates.

SODA is a national organization focused on education and registration through high school and college students. The Mason County High School chapter is the first in Kentucky.

“We plan to hold different events in the community and we’ve filmed a commercial about organ donation for Limestone Cable,” Greenwell said. “We want to get the word out and get people signed up to be an organ donor.”

Lilley and Poe said they wanted to help because of their own misconceptions they have had over the years.

“I didn’t realize that you don’t have to be 18 to become an organ donor,” Lilley said. “If you’re 15 and a half and you have parental consent, you can be a donor. You also don’t have to be perfectly healthy. You can be ill or have sicknesses and still donate some of your organs.”

Poe added that she had learned a lot of new information through this project.

“I didn’t know that every 10 minutes a person is added to the organ donation list,” she said. “If you become an organ donor, you can save a lot of lives. A fact I learned was that you could potentially save eight lives as an organ donor.”

The students have several community events they hope to do throughout the year. One event will take place on Tuesday at Pasquale’s. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., anyone who shows their license to prove they are an organ donor will receive $1 off a pizza.

FCCLA Advisor Shannon Roberts said she was proud of the students’ efforts to raise organ donation awareness.

“When I learned that Emily’s father was placed on the National Kidney Registry, I knew that FCCLA would have to do something to help this wonderful family who has done so much for our community,” she said. “After speaking with Emily, we decided that the best route to take would be to inform the citizens of Maysville and Mason County about the importance of organ donation and what steps they needed to take to become one themselves. once we decided on an idea, I recruited her fellow teammates, Sydney and Kortney, to join Emily in this challenge. All three girls are amazing leaders, phenomenal public speakers and have a great positive influence within our school. It has been wonderful to watch them take this small idea and run with it.”