CASA holding online auction

A goal to have bars of soaps labeled with information about human trafficking soared past Crosspoint Community Church’s Pastor Chad Current’s expectations on Sunday.

During the two services, Current asked churchgoers to take a moment to place labels on bars of soap. The labels have a definition of human trafficking and the human trafficking hotline number on them. The bars will be placed in hotel bathrooms in Louisville during the Kentucky derby.

Current said he had hoped to have 1,000 bars finished by between the two services. However, all bars the church had were finished during the first service.

“I’m so thankful for the support everyone has shown,” he said. “I was hoping to have 1,000 bars labeled between our two services, but we ran out during the first service. I couldn’t believe it. Now, people are taking pictures of the labels and placing them on social media to help raise awareness.”

According to Current, the bars are part of the Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution program.

The program was started by a woman named Theresa Flores, who is a survivor of human trafficking. The goal is to take hotel-sized soap bars and makeup removers and place labels on them that define human trafficking and provide the number to the human trafficking hotline.

“Theresa said one of the reasons she wanted to do this was because being in the bathroom was the only time she was really alone,” he said. “She said wouldn’t it have been something to walk in and find that information?”

Current said 20 people from the church, some from the Maysville campus and some from the Augusta campus, recently traveled to Tampa, Fla., where they assisted Flores with labeling soaps and taking them to hotels in preparation for the Super Bowl.

According to Current, events like the Super Bowl often increase the demand for human trafficking due to people being away from home more.

He also said the Flores will work with local law enforcement on this project.

“She also works with local authorities who give a list of minors who are missing,” he said. “She had a list of 15. There were five identified by hotel staff. Every time she does an event like this, she has someone who finds the information and reaches out.”

According to Current, he has talked with Flores about starting a Kentucky chapter.

According to Current, Kentucky is number 21 in the country for human trafficking, and Ohio, right across the river, is number five.

The Department for Homeland Security defines human trafficking as “the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.”

Current said the average person is 13 years old when they enter prostitution or are forced into human trafficking.

DHS said some of the indicators that a person is a human trafficking victim include the person appears disconnected from their family, friends, community organizations, they have stopped attending school, they suddenly have a change in behavior, they may seem disoriented or confused, they might have bruises, they are fearful, timid or submissive, they may show signs of malnutrition, they might seem out of control of a situation when in the company of another, they seem coached on how to speak and may have a lack of possessions.

The number to the national human trafficking hotline is 1-888-373-7888 or you can text HELP or INFO to 233733.