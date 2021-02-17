Fee exhibit on display at KYGMC

Students with the Mason County High School Future Career and Community Leaders of America organization recently visited the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as an early Valentine’s Day surprise.

Shannon Roberts, the adviser for FCCLA, said her students and several community members showed up at the facility last Sunday, with their pets in tow, and did a walk around the building. They showed off their animals and held conversations through windows with the residents.

“The residents who wanted to communicate with us had their blinds open,” she said. “We walked around with our pets and showed them off. We even stopped and talked to residents through their windows. People don’t realize that you can still talk to the residents, even with their windows closed.”

During the visit, Roberts said one lady expressed her gratitude for all the students have done for the residents.

“There was one woman who came up to us and said her grandmother had been a resident there,” Roberts said. “Her grandmother died right before Christmas. She said she was one of the residents that had received the donations the kids had put together before Christmas. She was so touched that her grandmother had been able to receive that little bit of joy before she died.”

On the inside of the facility, Alania Henderson, one of the FCCLA students, was handing out goody bags to residents.

Henderson said she works as a receptionist at the facility, so she has seen, first hand, the toll the pandemic has taken on the residents’ mental health.

“They haven’t been able to see their families and they’re isolated in here,” she said. “I’ve seen how it’s affected their mental health and I wanted to do something to show them the community is still there to support them.”

The goody bags included toys, activities and other items to keep their minds busy.

“I just wanted to do something to uplift their spirits,” she said. “While I was doing that, my FCCLA members were outside walking around and talking to them. It was an amazing day. The residents loved it. They loved being able to connect with people again.”

Roberts said the walk through event is something she hopes to see continue.

“We’d love to be able to keep coming back every so often and do this,” she said.