Ripley man, declared dead, survives accident

Residents living in Maysville’s St. Paul Trinity community of Graceworks Housing Services received several gifts from another church on Friday.

Lisa Berkemeier, administrator for Graceworks Housing Services said a group from the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cincinnati donated several items to residents living within the facility.

“They put together a survey and sent them out to residents. The residents could check boxes of things they would like to have. There are puzzles and other items to keep their minds busy, as well as some fresh foods,” she said. “It’s an extension of our ministry. We are Lutheran affiliated. It’s very meaningful and I know our residents are going to be very appreciative of it.”

Mary Adams, with the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, said the gifts were a part of an outreach mission.

“Graceworks has affiliations with the Lutheran churches,” she said. “We are very mission- and outreach-oriented. We did a project last summer with Graceworks where we delivered some materials to their facilities. Here during COVID-19 in the winter, we thought we could do something for some of the communities around Cincinnati, so that’s what this is.”

According to Adams, some of the bags had activities, cleaning supplies, foods and other items. There were also boxes of fresh vegetables and fruits delivered.

According to Berkemeier, there are several locations of Graceworks Housing. The local community is affiliated with the St. Paul Trinity Lutheran Church.

The housing units are studio and one-bedroom apartments where senior citizens or those with mobility impairments and are over the age of 62 can live. The rent is based on 30 percent of the individual’s income.

Norma Brooks, a resident who has lived in the community for about six years, said she was thankful for the items.

“I don’t know how to feel,” she said. “It just blows your mind when they do stuff like this. But you’re thankful at the same time.”

Brooks also said she enjoys living in the community.

“I love it here,” she said. “You’ve got neighbors watching neighbors and they interact with each other. We used to have dinners down here just about every week and we can’t wait to get back full-time in here.”

Lavon Scott, another resident expressed similar sentiments.

“I love it,” she said. “The more, the merrier. I love it here. I recommend living here to anyone. They look after us; they take care of us. It’s great. They’re good people.”

Debbie Schwallie, manager for the facility, said she was excited for her residents.

“They have been shut in,” she said. “We’re independent living, so they can go to the grocery store, go out and their families can come in. However, because of COVID-19, their families couldn’t come in for the longest time, so they were shut in and isolated. We’ve tried to do as many cookouts and boxed lunches and things we could, but this is our first outside vendor since the pandemic began. We’re very excited for this.”