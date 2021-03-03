Food drive hosted by RSVP

March 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Dawn Floyd [email protected]
Volunteers from RSVP in the Kroger’s Lobby.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is sponsoring a food drive in the lobby of Kroger grocery store in Maysville this week to fill the Mason County Food Pantry.

“We will be collecting donations March 2, 3 and 4 this week,” said Ron Walsh the volunteer coordinator with RSVP.

According to Walsh, there will be 50 volunteers rotating shifts over the three days to collect the donations.

“This is the first food drive we’ve done this year and there is a huge need in Maysville for food right now,” said Walsh.

RSVP usually does a few food drives a year for the Mason County food pantry operated by Community Care of Mason County, according to Walsh.

Walsh said they not only have food drives with donated items but they also buy food from the Free Food store in Cincinatti to provide food assistance.

“We are accepting non-perishable food items and cash or check donations are always welcome,” said Rebecca Cartmell, director of Community Care of Mason County.

According to Cartmell, while food donations are the primary concern they also would welcome baby items such as diapers and hygiene products as things that are often needed as well.

The volunteers will be set up in the lobby to collect donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 2, 3 and 4.

For anyone that can’t make it out but who wishes to donate by check, the mailing address is 1679 Forest Avenue, Maysville, Ky. 41056

