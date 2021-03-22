Quarterly cleanup underway

The quarterly Maysville cleanup is underway.

The dumpsters were placed around the city on Friday, and will remain out until Monday, March 29.

During this time, residents can de-clutter their homes and toss out unwanted garbage. However, no hazardous materials or construction debris is allowed inside the dumpsters.

“We will accept TVs, as long as you can get it in the dumpster,” city officials said.

The dumpsters are located in the following areas:

— The corner of Pelham/East Sixth Street.

— Forest Avenue Police Substation.

— Maysville Church of God.

— Bank Street/Fifth Street parking lot.

— Old Main Street in the grass parking lot just south of the post office.

— Wall Street/McDonald Parkway.

— Public Works on Martha Comer Drive.

— Under the Simon Kenton bridge.

— Union Street.

— West Second Street, on the 400/500 block.

Tires will also be accepted this quarter.

Residents who wish to dispose of up to four tires may do so on Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Public Works building on Martha Comer Drive.

“There is a four tire limit,” officials said. “Commercial haulers/businesses are not permitted to drop off tires. The drop off site will be patrolled by city employees. There are security cameras on site.”

