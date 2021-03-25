County employee raises discussed in Bracken

BROOKSVILLE — After a lengthy discussion, several county employees were approved for a $1 raise.
The conversation during Bracken County Fiscal Court Wednesday began with discussion on county dispatch employees.
Dispatch Director Amy Thornton asked for a raise for her employees as an incentive to stay with the dispatch center.
Magistrate Craig Miller asked Thornton how long it would take a dispatch employee to become certified. According to Thornton, it depends on several factors, including requirements dispatchers must meet before going to the training academy and whether or not the academy has space available.
Retired dispatcher director Tony Mains said the county should increase salaries for employees.
“You’re going against the private sector here,” he said. “Y’all have got to understand that salaries need to go up somehow.”
Miller made a motion to set salaries at $10.50 for a part-time dispatcher with full-time and in-training employees to receive $11.50 per hour and certified full-time employees receiving $14.50 per hour.
He also included a 2 percent cost of living increase on July 1.
The motion failed with Magistrates David Kelsch, Scotty Lippert, John Corlis, Doug Smith and Carl Allen voting against it.
Thornton was disappointed by the motion’s failure.
“I can’t find anyone willing to work for what we pay now,” she said. “We’re below where we need to be. It will save the county money when you get them to stay.”
In Mason County, dispatchers can make between $13 and $20 per hour, according to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford.
Allen suggested giving a $1 raise across the board, but not approving the 2 percent cost of living increase.
Allen’s motion included a $1 raise for all dispatch employees, with the exception of the supervisor and tack officer, who both received raises in January.
The raise would begin immediately and continue through June 30, 2022, at which time magistrates will re-address the matter.
The tack officer and supervisor would, however, receive the two percent increase on July 1, 2021.
The motion passed unanimously.
The magistrates also approved a raise for other county employees during the meeting.