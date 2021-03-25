County employee raises discussed in Bracken

Faced with her own challenges, the owner of Local Kentucky 68 in downtown Maysville is going out of her way to support other small businesses.

Dara Gardner is hosting the first of a series of events, Small Supporting Small, Saturday, March 20 and will be holding these events once a month. Each will feature different local small businesses that may be struggling.

“Some of these businesses have even had to close down, largely due to COVID but other circumstances too,” said Gardner.

Gardner is also dealing with a serious illness while running her business and hosting these events.

“I was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October and I am also working on my master’s degree, so yeah there is a lot going on,” said Gardner.

Gardner said the illness makes her unable to get up some days and being immunocompromised she can not expose herself to large crowds because of the pandemic. That means she has taken a behind-the-scenes managerial approach. Gardner said she is still very much involved and just as passionate about her business.

According to Gardner, she started Local Kentucky 68 almost two years ago and everything in the store is handcrafted or hand-made by people local to Kentucky.

“This business is all about the makers. We house small businesses for a rental fee and in return, we sell their products for them. My mother and I got this idea when visiting a shop like ours. We just thought Mason County could use something like this where small businesses support other small businesses” she said.

Gardner said before the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting small business was becoming a trend and that has now been pushed further along because of the coronavirus.

“Small businesses are really struggling right now, and having things shipped takes so long and can also spread COVID; so why not support small businesses and buy locally even if it costs a little more,” Gardner said.

According to Gardner, the store has many products put out by small local businesses that can’t be found at a big box store such as handmade soap among other items.

Gardner said the shop also has events set up for April, May and June as well.

“This month for Small Supporting Small we are featuring Big Poppy’s BBQ food truck. They actually had to close because nobody is holding events anymore and this way they get to boost their business,” said Gardner.

The April event will feature two small local businesses, Brownings Farm and Flower Truck and Aunt Annie’s Pretzel Truck on April 17.

In May there will be a book signing by local authors and also Marty’s Waffles May 22.

The June event will feature Locust Creek Caramel Apples on June 5.

For more information check Local Kentucky 68’s Facebook page.