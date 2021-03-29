Art and Chocolate Festival draws crowd

After a year of lock downs and no festivals, the Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival returned over the weekend and drew a successful crowd on Saturday.

The festival was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the streets of Old Washington, where vendors and musicians were set up to sell handcrafted items and homemade chocolates. Each of the museums were open for the public to see for free and learn more about the history of the area.

In addition to the vendors and music, there were two people dressed up in bunny suits and walking around to take photos with the children and hand out eggs.

According to Lacey Holleran, Maysville-Mason County tourism director, the event paired well with the Mason County Farmer’s Market and the Craft Brew and Vendor’s event at the Maysville Brewing Company.

She said she was pleased to see such a great turnout for the event.

“There’s just so many things going on that paired well together,” she said. “There are so many people out and about today. Everyone is eager to just get out and move about safely.”

Holleran said the vendors were set up outside to allow for social distancing.

“The turnout is fantastic. The event started at 10 a.m. and people started arriving at 8:30 a.m. Some vendors were already set up and making sales. Everything has just been really outstanding.”

Robin Burke and her granddaughter, Charlotte, said this was the first time they have attended the chocolate festival and enjoyed every minute of it.

“I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “We live in May’s Lick, but every time they had this, there was something going on. But today, we were able to make it and we’ve enjoyed it.”

Burke said her granddaughter was able to meet the Easter bunnies roaming around and took a photo with one of them.

“We’ve walked around and visited the vendors,” she said. “We’ve bought some items and she’s seen both bunnies. One of them gave her an egg.”

Charlotte, 5, said she most enjoyed seeing the bunnies.

“I saw the bunnies,” she said. “I’ve been happy with the bunny I took a picture with. It was so beautiful.”