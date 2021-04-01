Jury trial set for Fleming murder case

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County woman charged with murder will face a jury trial in August.

Alison Haines of Flemingsburg was arrested in June for the murder of 33-year-old Brent Tester. In August, she was indicted on one charge of murder.

Her jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 23, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m.

Haines was arrested on June 17 by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office after an altercation led to Haines allegedly shooting Tester. She was on Convict Pike around 10:30 p.m., on June 17 when she, two males, and another woman allegedly had an altercation, according to Fleming County Sheriff Gary Kinder.

Tester was transported to the Fleming County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kinder said Haines fled from the area and witnesses were questioned about her whereabouts.

“We talked to witnesses who were in the area at the time and we discovered she was on Hall Road at her father’s house,” Kinder said.

According to Kinder, Haines and a cousin barricaded themselves inside the home for about an hour before Haines was arrested.

“We took her into custody around 4 a.m.,” he said.

Haines was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center where she remains on a $250,000 cash bond.

Kinder said Detective Jared Wagner was the investigating officer. The incident will remain under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

