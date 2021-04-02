Open records bills pass; sent to governor

FRANKFORT — Two open records bills that would make it difficult to obtain certain records were recently passed by the Kentucky General Assembly.
The first bill, Senate Bill 48, would redact personal identifiable information in records that would “reveal the address or location of a public officer if that officer has notified the public agency responsible for those records that she or she does not want the information to be made public.”
Notification by the public officer will be valid for three years and must include a written request that the information be excluded and a letter from the employer of the public officer verifying present or past employment in that position.
According to the bill, the personal information includes biometric health, medical data or insurance information, birth and marriage records, date of birth, financial account number or credit card/debit card numbers, home or physical address, vacation address or secondary address, property tax or property ownership information, any directions to or identifying photographs or any residence, home, personal mobile, or direct telephone number to the individual, identities of children under the age of 18, personal electronic mail address, photographs of any vehicle personally owned, leased, or operated by the individual, school, daycare or employment locations or assignments, social security number or vehicle registrations.
“Upon written request of a judicial officer, law enforcement agent, prosecutor, public defender, or immediate family member, or their authorized agent, a public agency shall designate any of the requester’s personally identifiable information as confidential and shall not post, re-post, publish, or otherwise make known the personally identifiable information. Any person, or authorized agent, who has requested their information be made confidential may withdraw the request or permit release of their personally identifiable information at any time,” the bill states.
Agencies providing information via an open records request must redact such information. However, if that is not possible, the agency must respond within 24 hours of the failure to redact or remove the information and the reason that information could not be redacted.
State Rep. William Lawrence, who is recorded as voting in favor of the bill, said he was gathering more information before responding.
David Thompson, Kentucky Press Association executive director, opposes SB 48.
“SB 48 goes well beyond protecting certain information from disclosure under the Open Records Act and for the first time requires government agencies to proactively redact records in their possession upon request from a law enforcement officer, judicial officer, or their family members,” Thompson said. “These unprecedented preemptive redaction requirements will permanently bar the public from examining even the most benign public records related to some of Kentucky’s most powerful public officials and their family members.”
House Bill 312 limits the ability of people who do live, work or conduct business within the state of Kentucky to obtain records through the state’s open records law.
Lawrence said he voted for the bill because it would make it difficult for out-of-state individuals to obtain personal information of residents in Kentucky.
“We had a lot of people who sent emails about unemployment and they would include their Social Security numbers and there was discussion on the medical marijuana by individuals who were wanting here and possibly going elsewhere to get it. Those were personal things that we didn’t want out if people made FOI requests,” he said.
According to Lawrence, it will also make the process of making an FOI request easier by creating a form that residents can fill out instead of having to send a letter.
“The state received so many FOIs recently that it was almost impossible to do anything else. This will make that process easier for everyone.”