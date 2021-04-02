Open records bills pass; sent to governor

FRANKFORT — A school choice bill that was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear has been overridden in the Kentucky General Assembly.

House Bill 563 has two major parts to it. The first part would allow students the option to choose which school district to attend outside their county of residence.

“Beginning July 1, 2022, those nonresident pupils admitted pursuant to district nonresident pupil policies adopted under Section 2 of this Act; and a nonresident pupil who attends a district in which a parent of the pupil is employed. All tuition fees required of a nonresident pupil may be waived for a pupil who meets the requirements of this paragraph,” the bill states.

According to the bill, by July 1, 2022, boards of education must adopt a nonresident pupil policy to govern the terms under which the district shall allow children to be eligible to enroll in any public school located within the district.

“The policy shall not discriminate between nonresident pupils, but may recognize enrollment capacity, as determined by the local school district,” the bill states.

The second part of the bill establishes an education opportunity account program.

”The purpose of the EOA program is to give more flexibility and choices in education to Kentucky residents and to address disparities in educational options available to students,” the bill states.

According to the bill, funds in the EOA are allocated by an account granting organization in order to pay for expenses related to education and EOA students.

In order to be eligible for the EOA, a student must be a member of a household with an annual income of not more than 175 percent of the amount of income necessary to establish eligibility for reduced-price meals, has been a member of an EOA previously, and is a member of a household of an eligible student that currently has an EOA from an AGO.

For a student who uses the money to pay tuition, the funds shall not exceed the lesser of the parents’ demonstrated financial need, the actual amount of tuition, and required fees charged by the school to students who do not receive assistance under this program.

The funds also cannot be used for athletics or any associated fees and shall only be used to pay for tuition and fee expenses.

According to the bill, some of the eligible expenses include tuition or fees to attend a prek-12th grade public school, tuition or fees for online learning programs, tutoring services provided by an individual or tutoring facility, services contracted for and provided by a public school, textbooks, curriculum, computer hardware, educational software, school uniforms, fees for nationally standardized testing, tuition or fees for summer educational programs, education services and therapies, tuition and fees at an institution of higher learning for dual-credit courses, fees for transportation paid to a fee-for-service transportation provider for the student to travel to and from an education service provider.

The bill states that in addition to the educational-related expenses, EOA students may use the money for tuition at a nonpublic school if they live in a county with 90,000 or more residents, based on the 2010 United States census.

State Rep. William Lawrence, who voted for the bill, said that while he was not excited about every aspect of the bill, he voted for the EOA that would assist students with educational expenses.

“As with any kind of legislation, I’m not excited about everything in this bill,” he said. “The $25 million in tax credits is money coming in to help our students. The vast majority of our students in our districts would be eligible for assistance from that.”

Mason County School District Superintendent Rick Ross said he was concerned about the bill.

“Anytime funding is diverted from public schools, I’m concerned. The state hasn’t increased funding for schools, in a meaningful way, since 2008. This places a greater burden on local taxpayers because expenses increase every year. The private schools receiving this funding won’t be held to the same requirements as public schools. If a decrease in regulations and no required state testing is what the legislators desire, then why not relieve public schools of these requirements?” he said.

Ross said he also believes the bill would cause competition for enrollment between districts.

“The law will also discourage collaboration between local school districts, we will now be in competition for enrollment. I’m not opposed to school choice but would have preferred the opportunity to provide input. As it’s written, a school in Western Kentucky will be able to enroll students from our region, serve them virtually, never physically see the students, and collect all of the SEEK funding tied to that student. This is what happens when you introduce a bill with five days left in the session,” he said.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said she supports the school choice portion of the bill.

“I strongly support the public school choice portion of HB 563 because it will allow parents the opportunity to choose the school district that best fits the needs and interests of their children and the funding will follow the district educating the child,” she said. “Many states already have public school choice and research has consistently shown that school choice policies improve school performance. I believe public school choice will make us examine more closely how we can best serve our students and families to make our public schools even more effective.”

Rev. Andrew Young, with St. Patrick School, said the bill does not currently affect the district, but it is a good sign for the future.

“While the current bill won’t affect our county, it is a good sign of hope that sometime in the future families in our county and the surrounding area will be able to choose to send their children to Saint Patrick and not have to be burdened with making important decisions about education based on finances. As a private school, we rely on tuition to operate our school,” he said.

According to Young, St. Patrick School offers tuition assistance through assistance from parishioners and private donors.

“This new opportunity for school choice in our state will allow even more families to have the opportunity to be part of the Saint Patrick School family and we are thrilled to welcome any and all who want to explore the possibility of enrolling their children in our school,” he said. At St. Patrick, we strive to provide a rigorous, well-rounded, and faith-based education to our students that will provide them with all the tools they need to be successful in this life and to be prepared for eternal life. We hope this new opportunity will allow as many families as possible to experience all that makes St. Patrick School the incredible school that it is.”