Lasting Impressions named to Salon Today 200

The staff of Lasting Impressions Salon and Spa, named to the Salon Today 200.

Lasting Impressions Salon and Spa has been named to the Salon Today 200 by Salon Today.

The salon is owned by Patti and Carl North and is located on West Second Street in downtown Maysville.

It opened in 2000 with a staff of three and now operates with 10 staff members.

“We sell happiness and we love it! Being able to share lifetime milestone moments with our clients and fellow team members is priceless,” Patti North said about the business.

It is active with the Main Street program, Kentucky Historic Preservation, Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.

“Every year we host a Halloween Event for the community that involves a huge party, trick or treat from business to business and a haunted 5k that benefits the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace,” Patti North said.

Another event hosted by the salon will be a fashion show in April called Waterworld. The show will be held at Caproni’s and will feature an avant-garde, artistic expression of clean water awareness through hair, makeup and costumes using recycled materials.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Charity Water.

According to Stacy Soble, with Salon Today, in order to make it onto the list, a business must meet several criteria. That criteria includes the salon had to be opened for Jan. 1, 2018, the salon must be a provider of professional salon services, must generate annual services/product revenues of $250,000 per year since 2018 and the owner must provide statistical information about his or her business and completed two essay sections.

“In a typical year, the Salon Today 200 invites salons to compete in 11 different best practice categories, but we knew this year was a challenging one for our audience, and it caused us to adapt our application process to current times,” said Soble. “We wanted to capture the way these industry heroes were creating ways to generate revenue and support their team members while their doors were closed, help loyal clients with their hair woes while they sheltered in place, and guide their team through the enhanced safety and sanitation requirements as they reopened.”

