AUGUSTA — An upcoming 5K event is being held to raise funds for the restoration of Echo Hall in Bracken County.

The 5K will take place on May 1, beginning at 9 a.m. The race will start and end at the Echo Hall building, located on Frankfort Street in Augusta.

The cost for the race is $25 per person. Every registrant will receive a t-shirt.

“With COVID, we haven’t been able to do any in-person events or fund-raisers for Echo Hall,” Jackie McMurrin, Augusta College Echo Hall Association board member, said. “This was something we thought would be nice to hold. It gives people a chance to be outdoors and get some exercise while spending time with their families.”

According to McMurrin, all of the proceeds will go toward the restoration of Echo Hall.

Echo Hall was one of two dormitories built circa 1830 to offer students a competitive housing alternative. Originally called the “Eastern Boarding House,” it was situated directly across from the main college building on Frankfort Street. Students paid $2.50 per week to live at Echo Hall. This sum included meals, laundry, lodging, candles, fuel and attendance, including a College Purser who would help students manage their money.

In 1829, the institution boasted students from 11 states – the bulk of them originating from the South.

By the 1840s, Augusta College was facing declining enrollment and severe financial difficulties. On 26 February 1849, the Kentucky legislature revoked Augusta College’s charter and closed its doors for good.

After the college closed, Echo Hall became a private residence. It was slated to be demolished in 2017 before a group of citizens formed the Augusta College Echo Hall Association and bought the building.

The structure is currently undergoing rehabilitation and plans are to open it for community meetings, social events and a museum once completed.

According to Echo Hall Association President Dave Laskey, the association is currently waiting on final construction permits and approval from the state before proceeding with heating, plumbing and electrical systems work.

“Upon approval, the various mechanical contractors will complete the behind the walls work leading to the dramatic stages of drywall and finishing work,” he said. “Echo Hall has raised much of the money needed to complete the very expensive mechanical phase, but will need continued support to finish the job.”

Augusta College Echo Hall Association (EIN: 82-1302499) is a public charity eligible for tax-deductible donations under IRC Section 501(c)(3).

For more information on ACEHA or Echo Hall or to make a donation, visit www.saveechohall.com.