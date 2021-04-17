VANCEBURG — The Lewis County Detention Center will be closing in June of this year.

Lewis County Judge-Executive Jimmy Lykins said the decision to shutter the detention center was made after careful consideration.

“This was not a decision we made lightly,” he said. “It was made after much deliberation. A choice had to be made. The right choice may not always be a popular one, but I’m not here to be popular. I’m here to do what is right for the taxpayers of this county.”

According to Lykins, the decision was made due to cost and staffing.

In 2010, the jail budget took up about 12 percent of the county’s overall budget. In 2021, that number was going to rise to 16.6 percent. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of state inmates, a decision had to be made, according to Lykins.

“COVID has been a big reason for what’s happening at the jail,” he said. “We went from about 45-50 state inmates to about 17. We’re losing about $25,000 to $30,000 per month.”

According to Lykins, the loss of state inmates would be an ongoing issue.

He said the amount of inmates in the detention center fluctuates each day, but it is currently around 35, far less than the 75-80 inmates the detention center would typically house at one time.

Lykins said the decision came down to raising taxes or closing the detention center and contracting with other counties to house inmates.

According to Lykins, the decision to close was more beneficial to the taxpayers.

“We had to decide to either keep the jail budget at what it was or look at housing inmates in other counties,” he said. “There are several counties across that state that do not have jails and five more considering making this same decision. Many of the counties with jails have a much higher tax base than a county like Lewis does.”

Lykins used Bracken and Fleming counties as an example.

“There jail budgets are much lower,” he said. “Fleming County has a jail budget of about $500,000 to $600,000 per year and Bracken County is even lower. We’re looking at slashing our budget from about $1.338 million to roughly $500,000.”

Another issue facing the detention center has been staffing, Lykins said.

There are currently nine employees.

“We have nine, but only seven of them are really working,” he said. “Between them, they were running 16-hour shifts, because this is a 24-hour job. In March, we had 760 overtime hours. What employer would ever want to have that much overtime?”

Lykins said the county is working on contracts with Mason, Greenup and Rowan counties to house inmates.

He also said he is looking at options for the employees.

“Any employee who wants to work, I will do my best to find them a facility to work in,” he said. “I have already talked with each of them and they knew this decision was coming. I am going to do my best to help them.”

According to Lykins, the detention center will be closed on June 12, 2021.