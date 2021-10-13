Blue skies overhead

October 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
A bright blue autumn sky filled with white clouds makes a perfect backdrop for this view of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge.

A bright blue autumn sky filled with white clouds makes a perfect backdrop for this view of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge.

A bright blue autumn sky filled with white clouds makes a perfect backdrop for this view of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge.

Trending Recipes