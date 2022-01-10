Not so smooth sailing

January 10, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
The Augusta ferry, the Jenny Ann faces some rough water as it makes its way across the Ohio River toward the Ohio shore on Sunday. Recent rain and snowfall have contributed to high water.

