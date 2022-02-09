Sometimes the grass is isn’t green at all The grass isn’t any greener on the other side, especially when it is covered with snow and ice. It’s a certainty that this horse is looking forward to spring and greener pastures.

Lawrence introduces bill for greater accountability, stability for tuition FRANKFORT — State Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville, has filed a bill to address the rising rate of college tuition and its impact on Kentucky families.

The American labor movement is killing itself Joe Biden likes to talk about how “unions built this country.” He’s right – up to a point. From FDR to Nixon, the labor movement played a significant role in determining the nation’s economic destiny.

Time to fish or cut bait Dear editor and my friends,

H.R. 2316 Fire Fauci Act Trying to decipher and understand what U.S. congress members really mean when they introduce legislation can be quite frustrating. So, I read it multiple times and use critical thinking skills; go to the fact-checkers, go to other sources like C-Span and mainstream newspapers. Then I drink more coffee and try to understand the meaning and the purpose. Then I massage my cranium to prevent a headache. Can you hear me sighing deeply? Argh. Next, I peruse www.govinfo.gov and explore The Calendar of the U.S. House of Representatives for 2/03/2022. Then I drink more coffee. And engage in tension-relieving breathing.

Wayback Wednesday Building the Simon Kenton Bridge.

Sports on TV (All times Eastern)

Fleming falls in first round at state bowling tourney LOUISVILLE — On Tuesday, the Fleming County boys’ bowling team made its first trip to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s team championship in nine years.