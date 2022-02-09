The grass isn’t any greener on the other side, especially when it is covered with snow and ice. It’s a certainty that this horse is looking forward to spring and greener pastures.

The grass isn’t any greener on the other side, especially when it is covered with snow and ice. It’s a certainty that this horse is looking forward to spring and greener pastures.

The grass isn’t any greener on the other side, especially when it is covered with snow and ice. It’s a certainty that this horse is looking forward to spring and greener pastures.