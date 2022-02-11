February 11, 2022
Robert Roe
February 11, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Congress on Thursday gave final approval to legislation guaranteeing that people who experience sexual harassment at work can seek recourse in the courts, a milestone for the #MeToo movement that prompted a national reckoning on the way sexual misconduct claims are handled.
February 11, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts.
February 11, 2022
FRANKFORT — The Kentucky House voted Wednesday to grant relief to taxpayers hit with hefty increases in their vehicle property tax bills, caused by a pandemic-related surge in used car values.
February 11, 2022
Friday Photos Page
February 11, 2022
The house at 20 West Third street has been inhabited by seven generations of the January family.
February 11, 2022
Buffalo Trace CASA is looking for volunteers.
February 11, 2022
Few pests strike terror in the heart of more Americans than bed bugs. These insects were eradicated in the United States in the 1950s through the use of the insecticide DDT. However, DDT was banned in the 1970s due to its environmental and human health risks, and the pest reemerged with a vengeance in the early 2000s.
February 11, 2022
There has been a substantial decrease in Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases however, deaths remain high, Gov. Andy Beshear said this week.
February 11, 2022
This week I intended to write about the jobs report put out by the White House and give a historical comparison. Biden claimed that he has the largest growth in jobs throughout history, and I thought surely that is not right, especially with the numbers FDR put out. However, when I checked the White House webpage, I decided to change my topic after reading the list of accomplishments released last week.