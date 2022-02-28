River expected to crest Monday The Ohio River is expected to crest in Maysville at 49 feet today (Monday), according to the National Weather Service. The river is shown lapping at Limestone Landing in the file photo from last spring.

RFD to give away smoke detectors RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Fire Department will be giving away free smoke detectors for those who need these lifesaving devices.

WOrk rescheduled for Lewis roads Embankment repairs scheduled for Kentucky 984 (Little Cabin Creek Road) and Kentucky 3550 in Lewis County last week have been postponed due to equipment and weather issues, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Everyone gunning for GRC in girls’ 10th Region tourney Eight teams head to Carlisle this week for the girls’ 10th Region tournament at Nicholas County.

Lady Royals second, Royals third at indoor state meet Mason County wrapped up a solid indoor track and field season on Saturday at the KTCCCA Class AA state indoor championships in Louisville.

The fascinating facade of Santa Maria Diners lounge beneath two generous umbrellas secured outside a restaurant, while others in the piazza stroll across the aged stones and disappear into the maze of narrow passageways between buildings.

History of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church George E. Lee, Sr. organized Lee’s Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church in Leesburg, Kentucky, now known as Lewisburg, in 1859. The church was named in honor of Pastor Lee, its organizer and first pastor.

One Week Only Sale: A Piece Of My Mind I throw a lot of ideas around each week. Some may resonate with you while some may not. As I have said many a time, my opinion is my own. We might agree, or perhaps we won’t. That is the beauty of free speech.