Clean sweep Members of St. Patrick School’s seventh grade help pick up garbage along streets in downtown Maysville.

An esteemed scientist and his warning about population growth The world lost a giant among giants when E.O. Wilson passed on in December.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the best Irish baseball players In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I set out to determine the best-ever Irish baseball players. The task was more challenging than I imagined, but also more rewarding. Reviewing the Irish baseball greats and their stellar diamond accomplishments was a welcome diversion from the troubled world around us.

Horsin’ around Jon Stacy, a farrier from Nicholas County, trims horses’ hooves at Lost Creek Farm in May’s Lick.

Throwback Thursday Throwback of De’Sarae Chambers of the Dayton Flyers in action vs Louisville during the 2009 season. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

US 68 one lane near Fleming-Mason Line for repairs Bridge maintenance work will require temporary one-lane traffic on part of US 68 in Fleming County this month, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Tuesday.

Babz Bites: Simple Salad Dressing A good salad can change the tone of any meal, or be a meal all by itself. Personally, I’ve been craving leafy greens and fresh ingredients on a whole other level during this wacky weather month. I need food that will give me energy.

GRC, Pikeville, Lincoln County and North Oldham winners on day 1 of Sweet 16 LEXINGTON — Coming in as favorites to win the whole thing, George Rogers Clark left no doubt in their UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 opener at Rupp Arena in Lexington with a 77-36 victory over Perry County Central.