Going Green Members of the Senior Saints organization ride through downtown Maysville on Wednesday as part of the St. Patrick’s Day parade organized by St. Patrick School.

A Bad Case Of Gas Over Fuel Prices It’s nice to see Democrats are keeping up with the times. Gone are the days of the Limousine Liberal. Long live the Nissan Leaf Liberal.

Maysville celebrates Green Dot Day. The ION Center, previously known as the Women’s Crisis Center,is sponsoring Maysville’s first Green Dot Day.

MCHS students collect items for homeless Five Mason County High School students recently collected items to donate to the homeless in Maysville and Cincinnati.

City set for spring clean-up effort Maysville has set its citywide spring cleanup for April 1– April 11, one of four quarterly cleanups held each year.

Super Bonito “Maybe I’m a little old for this dress?” I suggested tentatively as I made my way to the mirror in the little shop.

$ong sung green as music sales boom Nathaniel Adams Coles was 15 when he dropped out of Wendell Phillips Academy in Chicago to pursue a career in music. Three years later, in 1937, he managed to sell his first song, a catchy tune called “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” for fifty dollars. Coles died of cancer in 1965, but just the other day his daughters completed a sale of his music catalog to Iconic Artists Group for a sum believed to be in the multi-millions.

Will this be your best spring ever? A tiny portion of my “day job” at a farm-and-home cooperative involves writing radio commercials and on-hold phone messages.

Lady Saints look to be more competitive St. Patrick’s softball team posted a .500 season last year and didn’t have a senior on the roster as they head into 2022.