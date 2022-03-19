Going down A May’s Lick landmark came falling to the ground Thursday as workers from Windridge Construction brought down this empty water tank. The tank was no longer in use since the merger of Southern Mason Water to Maysville Utilities.

Was your grandfather a character? Valentine’s Day and other time-sensitive topics delayed my writing about this, but a few weeks ago marked the 50th anniversary of the death of my grandfather, Carl Spencer Tyree.

Snapshot from my classroom “The Lord their God will save his people on that day as a shepherd saves his flock. They will sparkle in his land like jewels in a crown. How attractive and beautiful they will be! Grain will make the young men thrive, and new wine the young women.” Zechariah 9:16-7

McKee’s all-around effort gives Fleming first win of season FLEMINGSBURG — In case you were wondering, Larkin McKee is indeed named after Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin.

Kenny Payne ready for many challenges as Louisville coach Kenny Payne made clear he will need help as he begins a huge mission with his first head coaching job at Louisville.

Going Green Members of the Senior Saints organization ride through downtown Maysville on Wednesday as part of the St. Patrick’s Day parade organized by St. Patrick School.