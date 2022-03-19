Home News Going down News Going down March 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print A May’s Lick landmark came falling to the ground Thursday as workers from Windridge Construction brought down this empty water tank. The tank was no longer in use since the merger of Southern Mason Water to Maysville Utilities. A May’s Lick landmark came falling to the ground Thursday as workers from Windridge Construction brought down this empty water tank. The tank was no longer in use since the merger of Southern Mason Water to Maysville Utilities. View Comments Maysville overcast clouds enter location 10.8 ° C 11.7 ° 10 ° 76 % 7.2kmh 100 % Sat 11 ° Sun 14 ° Mon 18 ° Tue 13 ° Wed 20 °