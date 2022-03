The Eggstravaganza sponsored by Maysville Hands of Hope and held Saturday in Rotary Park drew lots of children ready to hunt for Easter eggs. despite the chilly weather.

This toddler gets a little help during the Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt Saturday at Maysville’s Rotary Park.

